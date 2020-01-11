Trump Says Soleimani Was Planning Attacks on 4 US Embassies

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox news said that top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on four American embassies in the middle East region before being assassinated by US forces.

"I can reveal that I believe it probably would've been four embassies," Trump said when asked whether large-scale attacks were planned against other embassies.