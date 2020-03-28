UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Some People' Support Imposing Quarantine In New York, Other States

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:46 PM

Trump Says 'Some People' Support Imposing Quarantine in New York, Other States

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the government of the United States was considering ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic and that "some people" supported imposing the quarantine regime in New York and other states that were hit hard by COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the government of the United States was considering ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic and that "some people" supported imposing the quarantine regime in New York and other states that were hit hard by COVID-19.

"We are thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it is a hotspot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places," Trump told reporters.

Related Topics

Trump New York United States Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed opens drive-thru COVID-19 test f ..

6 minutes ago

29 pilgrims tested corona positive in Multan's qua ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt to waive off Rs 18 bln taxes, give Rs. ..

5 minutes ago

France's Withdrawal From Iraq Could Prompt Other S ..

5 minutes ago

MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon distributes ration in Machhar ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Olympics Association President appeals to ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.