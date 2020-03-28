Trump Says 'Some People' Support Imposing Quarantine in New York, Other States

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the government of the United States was considering ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic and that "some people" supported imposing the quarantine regime in New York and other states that were hit hard by COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the government of the United States was considering ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic and that "some people" supported imposing the quarantine regime in New York and other states that were hit hard by COVID-19.

"We are thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it is a hotspot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places," Trump told reporters.