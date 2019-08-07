Trump Says South Korea Has Agreed to Pay US More Money for Military Protection

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States has begun discussions with South Korea on boosting the East Asian country's contribution toward covering its own defense expenses

"South Korea has agreed to pay substantially more money to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea," Trump said via Twitter. "Last year, at the request of President Trump, South Korea paid $990,000,000. Talks have begun to further increase payments to the United States.

"

Trump called South Korea a "very wealthy nation," saying its leaders understand that the country has an obligation to contribute toward its military defense, which the United States provides.

He added that the relationship between between the US and South Korea "is a very good one."

South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will meet in Seoul with new US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on August 9.

The United States and South Korea began their annual joint military exercises on Monday.