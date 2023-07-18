Open Menu

Trump Says Special Counsel Informed Him He Is Target In January 6 Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Sunday that he was a "target" of the January 6 investigation.

"...

Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account on Tuesday.

