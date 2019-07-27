Trump Says Spoke With British Prime Minister Johnson, Talks Underway for US-UK Trade Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he recently spoke with newly-appointed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two leaders are already working on a trade agreement.

"I spoke to him [Johnson]," Trump said on Friday. "I predict he will be a great prime minister... he and I will spend a lot of [time together].

"

Trump added that he and Johnson are already working on a free trade agreement between the United States and United Kingdom.

He became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, replacing Theresa May, who resigned over her failure to ensure Brexit within the set time limits.

Johnson, who has previously served as the mayor of London and UK foreign secretary, has championed free trade and has been a leading figure in the Brexit campaign to pull the United Kingdom out of the European Union.