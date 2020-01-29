US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the novel coronavirus outbreak and is working closely with China on addressing the issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the novel coronavirus outbreak and is working closely with China on addressing the issue.

"We're very much involved with them right now on the virus that's going around, we're working very closely. I spoke to President Xi, we're working very closely with China," Trump said.