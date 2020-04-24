Trump Says Spoke With President of Ecuador, Promised to Send Ventilators to Country

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he spoke by phone with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno and promised to send the country ventilators to treat patients afflicted with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Great conversation with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic if Equador [sic]. We will be sending them desperately needed Ventilators, of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways. They are fighting hard against CoronaVirus!" Trump said via Twitter.