Trump Says Spoke With Saudi King, Who Expressed Condolences Over Shooting at US Naval Base

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud called him to offer condolences over Friday's deadly shooting at a US naval base in Florida.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida," Trump said via Twitter.

"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

A US Navy Southeast Region spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the suspected gunman who killed three people before being shot dead at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, was a Saudi aviation trainee.