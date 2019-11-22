(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he supports the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong but emphasized that he also backs China's President Xi Jinping, particularly as Washington and Beijing are negotiating a historic trade deal

"We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I'm also standing with President Xi, he's a friend of mine, he's an incredible guy ... I'd like to see them work it out," Trump said when asked whether he would sign recently passed legislation to support pro-democracy protesters.

"I stand with Hong Kong and I stand with freedom, I stand with all of the things we want to do but we are also in the process of making the largest trade deal in history."

The US House and Senate this week voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which allows for sanctions against officials involved in human rights abuses in the territory and could result in the removal of special trade benefits.