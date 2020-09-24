UrduPoint.com
Trump Says States Will Get $200Mln To Prepare For Vaccine Distribution To High-Risk People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Says States Will Get $200Mln to Prepare for Vaccine Distribution to High-Risk People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing said his administration is providing $200 million to all US states to prepare for the distribution of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to high-risk people as soon as it is available.

"Today my administration announced that we are awarding $200 million of CARES Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute the vaccine to high-risk residents," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump also said a fourth vaccine candidate has entered the final phase of clinical trials in the United States.

Trump has promised that 100 million doses of a vaccine will be distributed throughout the United States by the end of the year. He said a vaccine could be available for distribution as early as mid-October.

The United States has reported nearly 7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 201,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

