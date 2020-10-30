UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Still Undecided About Where He Will Be On Election Night

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he still has not decided where he will spend Election Night.

"We have not made a determination. We have certain rules and regulations," Trump in response to an earlier question about where he will travel to on November 3.

Trump accused Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser of imposing serious limitations on mass gatherings under the excuse of fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I think it is crazy. Washington, DC, is shut down," Trump said.

Trump's campaign initially planned organizing an Election Night party in his hotel in downtown Washington, but his son Eric said earlier on Friday that the US president is considering organizing the party at the White House.

The campaign will leave the Trump International Hotel as a party venue, or will pick "another location," he added.

