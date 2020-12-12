Trump Says Supreme Court 'Let Us Down' by Rejecting Texas Voter Annulment Lawsuit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Incumbent US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment on Saturday by the US Supreme Court's refusal to challenge presidential vote results in the states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan over alleged electoral fraud under a suit filed by Texas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment on Saturday by the US Supreme Court's refusal to challenge presidential vote results in the states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan over alleged electoral fraud under a suit filed by Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the suit on Thursday, asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the vote results in the four key swing states, where Trump lost to Joe Biden, and accusing the local authorities of having taken advantage of COVID-19 to amend the electoral law. The court dismissed the suit on Friday over jurisdiction specificity.

"The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" Trump said on Twitter.

The Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the dismissal of the suit did not mean its essential rejection and that the case would now be submitted to a district court.

Biden campaign spokesperson Mike Gwin said the court's decision did not come as a surprise, noting how promptly it was made.

"President-elect Biden's clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday, and he will be sworn in on January 20th," Gwin said in a statement.

The outcome of the November 3 US presidential election is yet to be officially announced, although all major US media have already named Biden the winner and congratulations were sent to him by a number of world leaders. Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, while not giving up on the attempts to contest the vote.