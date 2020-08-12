Trump Says 'Surprised' Biden Picked Harris as Running Mate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he was surprised Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate given her poor showing in the primaries and opposition to fracking, among other issues.

Biden in a statement earlier in the day announced that he picked Harris, a former California Attorney General, who dropped out of the Democratic Primary race in December.

"I was a little surprised that he [Biden] picked her [Harris]," Trump said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Trump said Harris wants to cut military funding, opposes fracking, and did poorly in the primaries. He also said she was "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process.

Biden made his announcement six days before the scheduled opening of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which will run until August 20. Biden will not attend the convention out of caution over COVID-19.