UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Surprised' Biden Picked Harris As Running Mate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump Says 'Surprised' Biden Picked Harris as Running Mate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he was surprised Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate given her poor showing in the primaries and opposition to fracking, among other issues.

Biden in a statement earlier in the day announced that he picked Harris, a former California Attorney General, who dropped out of the Democratic Primary race in December.

"I was a little surprised that he [Biden] picked her [Harris]," Trump said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Trump said Harris wants to cut military funding, opposes fracking, and did poorly in the primaries. He also said she was "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process.

Biden made his announcement six days before the scheduled opening of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which will run until August 20. Biden will not attend the convention out of caution over COVID-19.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Poor Trump Milwaukee August December Race Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

2 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

6 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

6 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

6 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

3 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.