Trump Says Syria's Assad Should Protect Kurds After US Troops Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped that Syrian President Bashar Assad would do a great job protecting Syrian Kurds from Turkey after most of US troops were withdrawn.

"After defeating 100% of the ISIS [IS, banned in Russia] Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land ...

I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!" he tweeted.

Trump added he would rather focus on protecting the southern US frontier from undocumented migrants.

The United States announced it was pulling troops from northern Syria to clear the way for the Turkish operation against Syrian Kurds near its southern border. As Turkey pressed on with the offensive, Kurds reached a deal with Assad who agreed to send his troops north to stop the Turkish incursion.

