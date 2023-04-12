Close
Trump Says Talked To Putin About Ukraine Often, Could See Russian Leader 'Loved' It

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Trump Says Talked to Putin About Ukraine Often, Could See Russian Leader 'Loved' It

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news that he spoke often with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine, during which he could tell the leader loved the country.

"I talked to (Putin) about it often," Trump said on Tuesday. "I could see that he loved it.

He considers it to be a part of Russia."

Ukraine is getting "obliterated," Trump also said.

Trump has previously called for the conflict to end and claimed it never would have started with him in office.

Trump also said working with Putin was made more difficult by accusations of collusion with Russia - allegations which he denies.

