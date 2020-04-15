(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"I just got off the phone with the president of France, "Trump said during a meet with healthcare executives at the White House.

Trump did not provide any details about the call, but the comment came in the middle of his remarks about foreign countries asking the US to provide ventilators.

Trump added that the United States would produce or acquire more than 32,000 ventilators by the end of May and more than 150,000 by the end of the year.

The United States has more than 598,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 25,000 deaths due to the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. France's cases stand at more than 144,000 with nearly 16,000 fatalities.