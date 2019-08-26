UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Talks With Rouhani Within Weeks Sounds Realistic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:14 PM

US President Donald Trump said he believed it was realistic he could meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani within weeks, following a series of diplomatic initiatives by France

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said he believed it was realistic he could meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani within weeks, following a series of diplomatic initiatives by France.

Asked by reporters if he thought the timeline proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron was realistic, Trump said: "It does", adding he thought Rouhani would also be in favour.

"I think he's going to want to meet. I think Iran wants to get this situation straightened out."

