Trump Says Talks With Rouhani Within Weeks Sounds Realistic
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:14 PM
US President Donald Trump said he believed it was realistic he could meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani within weeks, following a series of diplomatic initiatives by France
Asked by reporters if he thought the timeline proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron was realistic, Trump said: "It does", adding he thought Rouhani would also be in favour.
"I think he's going to want to meet. I think Iran wants to get this situation straightened out."