Trump says talks with Rouhani within weeks sounds realistic

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said he believed it was realistic he could meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani within weeks, following a series of diplomatic initiatives by France

Asked by reporters if he thought the timeline proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron was realistic, Trump said: "It does", adding he thought Rouhani would also be in favour.

"I think he's going to want to meet. I think Iran wants to get this situation straightened out."