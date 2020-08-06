UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Texas Would Be Great Place For NRA To Relocate To Amid Lawsuits

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Says Texas Would Be Great Place for NRA to Relocate to Amid Lawsuits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the state of Texas would be a great place for the National Rifle Association (NRA) to relocate, a White House press pool report said on Thursday.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said earlier in the day that she filed a lawsuit against the NRA to dissolve the organization because it has allegedly engaged in years of illegal conduct. In addition, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said he also filed a lawsuit against the NRA for allegedly misusing charitable funds.

"I just heard about that' before leaving the White House, and that it's 'a terrible thing," Trump said according to the pool report.

Trump repeatedly suggested that the NRA should move to Texas to lead a "beautiful life" there, the pool report said.

The US president noted that the NRA has been decimated by mounting legal costs and called the entire situation "sad," the pool report added.

The NRA issued a statement denouncing the lawsuits as political in nature during an election year and vowed to defend itself against the attacks.

"This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend. You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle. It's a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda," the NRA said via Twitter.

The NRA is the principle organization in the United States defending the right of Americans to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.

Related Topics

Election Attack Washington Twitter White House Trump York Lead Racine United States 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

1 hour ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

Tourists asked to avoid travel to Malakand divisio ..

3 minutes ago

ANP KP chief suspends membership of two leaders

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.