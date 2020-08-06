Trump Says Texas Would Be Great Place for NRA to Relocate to Amid Lawsuits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the state of Texas would be a great place for the National Rifle Association (NRA) to relocate, a White House press pool report said on Thursday.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said earlier in the day that she filed a lawsuit against the NRA to dissolve the organization because it has allegedly engaged in years of illegal conduct. In addition, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said he also filed a lawsuit against the NRA for allegedly misusing charitable funds.

"I just heard about that' before leaving the White House, and that it's 'a terrible thing," Trump said according to the pool report.

Trump repeatedly suggested that the NRA should move to Texas to lead a "beautiful life" there, the pool report said.

The US president noted that the NRA has been decimated by mounting legal costs and called the entire situation "sad," the pool report added.

The NRA issued a statement denouncing the lawsuits as political in nature during an election year and vowed to defend itself against the attacks.

"This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend. You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle. It's a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda," the NRA said via Twitter.

The NRA is the principle organization in the United States defending the right of Americans to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.