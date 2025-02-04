Trump Says There Is 'great Interest' In TikTok
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump said Monday that there is "great interest" in TikTok as his administration seeks to arrange a deal for the sale of the popular short-video sharing app.
"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Previously, Trump said that "a lot of people" will be bidding to own TikTok.
After taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to delay a ban of the app for 75 days.
According to the order, he is pursuing a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.
Discussions over TikTok's future continue, with American investors and companies showing interest.
Trump has indicated that a deal is expected soon, stressing that the US must benefit from any agreement.
Recent Stories
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
More Stories From World
-
Trump says there is 'great interest' in TikTok3 minutes ago
-
Canada's Ontario backtracks on banning US firms from govt contracts4 minutes ago
-
Musk's US government 'takeover' sounds alarm bells4 minutes ago
-
Neymar homecoming is reminder of promise unfulfilled4 minutes ago
-
Kafa Society joins GATC13 minutes ago
-
Brunson scores 42 as Knicks bounce back, Thunder rout Bucks14 minutes ago
-
KAUST identifies top 10 sites for solar and wind energy storage in the Red Sea through research stud ..14 minutes ago
-
China says slaps tariffs on US coal, oil, vehicles14 minutes ago
-
Tourism Ministry warns against marketing unlicensed hospitality venues, subdivision of units24 minutes ago
-
El Salvador offers to jail Americans, Rubio says24 minutes ago
-
'Victory Spears 2025' exercise continues at Air Warfare Center24 minutes ago
-
Trump trade threats overshadow European defence meet34 minutes ago