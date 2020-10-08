Trump Says There Is Very Good Chance of Reaching Stimulus Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox business on Thursday that there is a very good chance that his administration will reach a stimulus deal with rival Democrats in Congress after talks on a COVID-19 relief package sputtered earlier this week.

"I think we have a really good chance of doing something," Trump said when asked about the ongoing talks.

Trump abruptly halted the negotiations on Tuesday, before relaunching an effort to reach a more limited relief bill with aid for airlines and $1,200 stimulus payments for US citizens.

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

The White House and its Democrat rivals in Congress have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid.