Trump Says There Should Be Way To Legally Block Impeachment Through Courts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that there should be a way to legally block the impeachment against him through the courts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that there should be a way to legally block the impeachment against him through the courts.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint which alleges presidential misconduct in the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What these guys, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed," Trump said. "There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts."

Trump added that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been "hijacked" by radical Democrats.

Pelosi accused Trump of seeking Ukraine's help to smear Joe Biden, who is a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and of using defense assistance to Ukraine as a bargaining tool.

Consequently, Pelosi said she is directing the six congressional committees to proceed with their official impeachment inquiry into the matter.

Trump has acknowledged that he blocked nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine before he spoke to Zelenskyy, but denied that he pressured the Ukrainian president into investigating Biden.

The US president has dismissed the accusations of misconduct and impeachment proceedings as another instance of "witch-hunt garbage."

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of the telephone conversation with Zelenskyy. The transcript showed that the US president did ask Zelenskyy to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general to "look into" the case of Joe Biden, who "went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution" into his son's possible corruption in Ukraine.

