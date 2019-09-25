Trump Says 'There Was No Pressure' on Zelenskyy During Call

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he applied no pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation in July

Earlier, the White House released the summary of a transcript of a July phone call between the two leaders during which Trump asked the Ukraine president to "look into" if former Vice President Joe Biden prevented Kiev from prosecuting his son Hunter.

"There was no pressure whatsoever," Trump said at an event in New York.