Trump Says This, Next Week Will Be Toughest in Terms of COVID-19 Situation in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a White House press briefing on Saturday said that the number of COVID-19 deaths would be on the rise this and next week.

"This will be probably the toughest week, between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately.

But a lot less death than if this wasn't done, but there will be death," Trump told reporters.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 301,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States with over 8,000 fatal cases. Over 14,000 patients have recovered.