Trump Says Those Who Vandalized Statue of Andrew Jackson Could Face 10 Years in Prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said those who vandalized the Statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh US president, and defaced St. John's Church in Washington, DC, could face 10 years in prison.

"Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St.

John's Church across the street," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!" he said.

African American George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.