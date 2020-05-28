Trump Says Thursday 'Big Day' for Social Media, Fairness

Thursday will be a big day for social media and fairness, US President Donald Trump said in a statement only a day after threatening action to strongly regulate or even shut down social media platforms due to their propensity to censor and unequal treatment of customers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Thursday will be a big day for social media and fairness, US President Donald Trump said in a statement only a day after threatening action to strongly regulate or even shut down social media platforms due to their propensity to censor and unequal treatment of customers.

"This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!" Trump said via Twitter on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Twitter applied a fact-checking label to two of Trump's tweets. The label linked to a curated page with links and summaries of articles allegedly describing how Trump's claims on mail-in ballot fraud are unfounded.

Trump has repeatedly said social media platforms totally silence conservatives voices and that he would seek to close them down before we can ever allow this to happen.

The US president has also called CNN and other corporate-owned media outlets fake news and characterized them as being the enemies of the people.

Shortly after Twitter applied the labels were, Trump tweeted the social media platform was interfering in the 2020 presidential election and stifling free speech.

Twitter activity has defined much of Trump's presidency, with the US president using the social media platform to inform the people about his policies as well as to target political opponents.