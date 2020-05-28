UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Thursday 'Big Day' For Social Media, Fairness

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Trump Says Thursday 'Big Day' for Social Media, Fairness

Thursday will be a big day for social media and fairness, US President Donald Trump said in a statement only a day after threatening action to strongly regulate or even shut down social media platforms due to their propensity to censor and unequal treatment of customers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Thursday will be a big day for social media and fairness, US President Donald Trump said in a statement only a day after threatening action to strongly regulate or even shut down social media platforms due to their propensity to censor and unequal treatment of customers.

"This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!" Trump said via Twitter on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Twitter applied a fact-checking label to two of Trump's tweets. The label linked to a curated page with links and summaries of articles allegedly describing how Trump's claims on mail-in ballot fraud are unfounded.

Trump has repeatedly said social media platforms totally silence conservatives voices and that he would seek to close them down before we can ever allow this to happen.

The US president has also called CNN and other corporate-owned media outlets fake news and characterized them as being the enemies of the people.

Shortly after Twitter applied the labels were, Trump tweeted the social media platform was interfering in the 2020 presidential election and stifling free speech.

Twitter activity has defined much of Trump's presidency, with the US president using the social media platform to inform the people about his policies as well as to target political opponents.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Twitter Trump 2020 Media

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

26 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

26 minutes ago

CTP for stringent action against wrong parking

43 seconds ago

IGOA expresses solidarity with family of Shaheed Z ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.