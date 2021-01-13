Trump Says Tidal Wave of Illegal Immigration to Ensue if His Policies Reversed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a tidal wave of illegal immigration will ensue if the immigration policies carried out by his administration are reversed.

"If our border security measures are reversed, it will trigger a tidal wave of illegal immigration, a wave like you'd never seen before," Trump said on Tuesday. "I can tell that already waves are starting to come up from 2,000 and 1,000 and 500 miles away."

Trump issued the remarks during a visit to the border wall in the US state of Texas.

In December, US President-Elect Joe Biden said he expects to lift within six months many of the existing immigration and asylum-related policies imposed by the Trump administration.

Biden said during the first 100 days in office he would reverse the Trump's administration's policies that deter asylum-seeking migrants seeking refuge in the United States, end prolonged detention of migrants in the United States and end Trump's National Emergency on the border that justified the use of funds allotted for the Defense Department to build the border wall.

In addition, Biden promised to surge humanitarian aid to the southern US border, offer deportation protections for migrants brought to the United States illegally as children - also known as Dreamers - and an end to the travel and refugee bans on Muslim-majority countries.

Finally, Biden said he wants Congress to pass legislation to clear the path to citizenship for nearly 11 million illegal aliens living in the United States and form visa programs for temporary migrant workers in certain industries.