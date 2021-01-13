UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Tidal Wave Of Illegal Immigration To Ensue If His Policies Reversed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says Tidal Wave of Illegal Immigration to Ensue if His Policies Reversed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a tidal wave of illegal immigration will ensue if the immigration policies carried out by his administration are reversed.

"If our border security measures are reversed, it will trigger a tidal wave of illegal immigration, a wave like you'd never seen before," Trump said on Tuesday. "I can tell that already waves are starting to come up from 2,000 and 1,000 and 500 miles away."

Trump issued the remarks during a visit to the border wall in the US state of Texas.

In December, US President-Elect Joe Biden said he expects to lift within six months many of the existing immigration and asylum-related policies imposed by the Trump administration.

Biden said during the first 100 days in office he would reverse the Trump's administration's policies that deter asylum-seeking migrants seeking refuge in the United States, end prolonged detention of migrants in the United States and end Trump's National Emergency on the border that justified the use of funds allotted for the Defense Department to build the border wall.

In addition, Biden promised to surge humanitarian aid to the southern US border, offer deportation protections for migrants brought to the United States illegally as children - also known as Dreamers - and an end to the travel and refugee bans on Muslim-majority countries.

Finally, Biden said he wants Congress to pass legislation to clear the path to citizenship for nearly 11 million illegal aliens living in the United States and form visa programs for temporary migrant workers in certain industries.

Related Topics

Visit Trump United States December Visa Border Congress Citizenship From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

2 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

2 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

2 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.