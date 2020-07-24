Trump Says Time to Cancel Republican National Convention in Florida Due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the Republican National Convention scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, will not go ahead as planned because the state is experiencing a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

"The timing for this event is not right. It's just not right with what's happened recently, the [novel coronavirus] flare up in Florida," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I told my team, it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the [Republican National] Convention."

Trump said the opening of the convention set to take place on August 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will proceed as planned and events scheduled in Jacksonville will likely be conducted virtually.

"We'll have a very nice something; we'll figure it out. It'll be online in some form, maybe, it'll be something even a little bit different," Trump said.

"We have time. We're talking about the end of August."

Trump said he informed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state and local officials, of the decision.

The Republicans moved the convention to Jacksonville from the state of North Carolina last month over worries that state and local authorities would not accommodate Trump's push for a large event to begin the final stretch of his 2020 campaign.

However, the resurgence of the pandemic in the southern United States has forced Republican officials to begin scaling back plans for the convention.

Republican Party delegates will converge in Charlotte, where Trump will formally be nominated as the party's candidate in the 2020 US presidential election.