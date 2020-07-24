(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the Republican National Convention scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, will not go ahead as planned because the state is experiencing a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

"The timing for this event is not right. It's just not right with what's happened recently, the [novel coronavirus] flare up in Florida," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I told my team, it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the [Republican National] Convention."