Trump Says 'Time Will Tell' Who Takes Oval Office in January

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said time will determine who will take office on January 20 but his administration would not announce another lockdown despite COVID-19 surge.

"This administration will not be going into a lockdown. Hopefully, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell," Trump said during a press briefing on Friday.