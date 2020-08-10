UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Accept Republican Presidential Nomination In Gettysburg Or At White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Says to Accept Republican Presidential Nomination in Gettysburg or at White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that he will deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination either in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, or at the White House.

"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, DC," Trump said.

Trump said the decision where he will deliver the acceptance speech will be announced soon.

The Republican National Convention is slated to take place August 24 to 27 in the state of North Carolina.

