Trump Says to Appoint Former Ice Director Tom Homan as Border Czar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will bring back his former acting directer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan to serve as the administration's border czar.

"Tom Haman's coming back. He'll be a border czar. He'll be reporting directly to me," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

Homan retired from his position last year.

As director of ICE, Homan led the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and so-called sanctuary cities, where local authorities do not cooperate with Federal officials seeking to apprehend illegal migrants.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.