Trump Says To Ask NATO To Become 'Much More Involved' In Mideast After Iran's Strikes

Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

Trump Says to Ask NATO to Become 'Much More Involved' in Mideast After Iran's Strikes

US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday he will ask NATO to become more involved in issues in the Middle East after Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq hosting US forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday he will ask NATO to become more involved in issues in the middle East after Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

"Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process," Trump said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

