WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday he will ask NATO to become more involved in issues in the middle East after Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

"Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process," Trump said.