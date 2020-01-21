UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Discuss Big Trade Deal With EU President In Davos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Trump Says to Discuss Big Trade Deal With EU President in Davos

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that plans for "a big trade deal" with the European Union would top his agenda during his bilateral discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Davos

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that plans for "a big trade deal" with the European Union would top his agenda during his bilateral discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Davos.

"We are going to talk about big trade deal. We have been talking about that for a while.

Hopefully we will get something done," Trump said at the start of the meeting.

"We will be discussing other things also, but I would say trade right now and a trade deal between ourselves and essentially Europe is something we all want to be able to make," he added.

Trump called von der Leyen "a very tough negotiator" and admitted that her negotiating prowess was "bad news" for the United States.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Trump United States All Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

22 minutes ago

RDIF Plans to Announce Creation of New Payment Sys ..

2 minutes ago

CJCSC visits Air Headquarters, discusses professio ..

2 minutes ago

China First Vice Premier Praises Phase One Trade A ..

2 minutes ago

Blaze in RTO Office of FBR

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.