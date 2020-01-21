Trump Says to Discuss Big Trade Deal With EU President in Davos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that plans for "a big trade deal" with the European Union would top his agenda during his bilateral discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Davos.

"We are going to talk about big trade deal. We have been talking about that for a while.

Hopefully we will get something done," Trump said at the start of the meeting.

"We will be discussing other things also, but I would say trade right now and a trade deal between ourselves and essentially Europe is something we all want to be able to make," he added.

Trump called von der Leyen "a very tough negotiator" and admitted that her negotiating prowess was "bad news" for the United States.