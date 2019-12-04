UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Discuss Nord Stream 2 With Merkel, Undecided On Sanctions

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to discuss the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in London, adding that his country has not yet decided whether to try to sanction the project

"We will be talking about Nord Stream 2," Trump told reporters before meeting. He added, however, that the US has not yet decided on sanctions, saying, "we have not really determine that yet."

The US leader noted that he sees a problem in the pipeline. "It is a problem that Germany has to work out by themselves. Maybe for Germany it will not be a problem," he said.

Trump said that Washington is engaged in discussions with Moscow on many issues, when asked about Russia's proposed moratorium for medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe.

"We are talking to Russia about many things, including a cessation on nuclear and nuclear creation," Trump said.

He expressed the opinion that this is the biggest problem the world has today. "We are working very hard on it," he said. "And he [Putin] wants to see something happen, and so do I and so does China."

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. He sent his proposal to the main countries of Europe and Asia and to various international organizations. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov later said that NATO's reaction to this proposal was disappointing. NATO said the proposal for a moratorium was not credible because it ignored reality on the ground.

