Trump Says To Discuss Trade, Disarmament, Protectionism With Putin

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Trump Says to Discuss Trade, Disarmament, Protectionism With Putin

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, that he was going to discuss trade, protectionism and disarmament with the Russian leader.

"It is a great honor to be with President Putin. His representatives, my representatives have many things to discuss, including trade and including some disarmament, little protectionism, perhaps," Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with Putin.

"We are looking forward to spending some very good time together," Trump added.

