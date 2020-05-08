UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Have 'Big Meeting' With Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

Trump Says To Have 'Big Meeting' with Joint Chiefs of Staff

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will have "a big meeting" with the country's military leadership this weekend

#WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will have "a big meeting" with the country's military leadership this weekend.

"I am going to Camp David. Meeting, a big meeting with a Joint Chiefs of Staff ...

We are going to have meetings on different things," Trump said in an interview to Fox news when asked about plans for Mother's Day.

Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10, in the United States.

Trump said his administration has spent over $1.5 trillion to totally rebuild the US military and, according to the president, "have never been better, never had the kind of equipment that we have now."

