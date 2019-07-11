UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Hold News Conference On Citizenship Question In Census

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship Question in Census

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will hold a press conference later in the afternoon in the White House Rose Garden to discuss the issue of the citizenship question in the upcoming US census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will hold a press conference later in the afternoon in the White House Rose Garden to discuss the issue of the citizenship question in the upcoming US census.

"The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship," Trump said on Twitter.

During the news conference, Trump is widely expected to announce an executive action on the citizenship question after the Supreme Court blocked its inclusion in the census, according to US media reports.

The White House said Trump would deliver his remarks at 5 p.m. in either the Rose Garden or the East Room.

The president has previously said that he was considering an executive order that would allow his administration to include the citizenship question in the 2020 census.

Critics of the plan to include the question say the Trump administration is trying to discourage non-US citizens and minorities from responding to the census. Such a scenario could lead to under-representation when politicians draw state districts, opponents of the plan say.

The Trump administration's plan to include the question has faced numerous ongoing legal challenges. The Supreme Court in June ruled that the administration had not provided a sufficient reason to add the citizenship question to the census and sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

The White House did not release a list of invitees to the social media conference, but Names of attendees quickly popped up on social media - conservative pundits who accuse social and mainstream media of left-wing bias.

They include James O'Keefe of Project Veritas, talk show host Bill Mitchell and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point, as well as politicians such as Members of Congress Matt Gaetz and Marsha Blackburn, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Social Media Twitter White House Trump Lead Mitchell June Congress Citizenship 2020 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

After 3 Shaking Episodes Merkel Says Taking Care o ..

1 minute ago

Amal Clooney Told Assange to Seek Ecuadorian Minis ..

1 minute ago

Distt admin Attock outlines code of conduct for co ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner distributes cricket kits among player ..

6 minutes ago

Two housemaid arrested on allegedly stealing valua ..

6 minutes ago

Livestock development provides base for economic d ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.