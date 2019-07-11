Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship Question in Census, Social Media

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will hold a press conference later in the afternoon in the White House Rose Garden to discuss the issue of the citizenship question in the upcoming US census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will hold a press conference later in the afternoon in the White House Rose Garden to discuss the issue of the citizenship question in the upcoming US census.

"The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship," Trump said on Twitter.

During the news conference, Trump is widely expected to announce an executive action on the citizenship question after the Supreme Court blocked its inclusion in the census, according to US media reports.

The White House said Trump would deliver his remarks at 5:000 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) in either the Rose Garden or the East Room.

The president has previously said that he was considering an executive order that would allow his administration to include the citizenship question in the 2020 census.

Critics of the plan to include the question say the Trump administration is trying to discourage non-US citizens and minorities from responding to the census.

Such a scenario could lead to under-representation when politicians draw state districts, opponents of the plan say.

The Trump administration's plan to include the question has faced numerous ongoing legal challenges. The Supreme Court in June ruled that the administration had not provided a sufficient reason to add the citizenship question to the census and sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

The White House did not release a list of invitees to the social media conference, but Names of attendees quickly popped up on social media - conservative pundits who accuse social and mainstream media of left-wing bias.

They include James O'Keefe of Project Veritas, talk show host Bill Mitchell and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point, as well as politicians such as Members of Congress Matt Gaetz and Marsha Blackburn, according to published reports.

Trump in a tweet later in the day said one topic of the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous "dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression" practiced by certain companies. The president also said the "fake news" is not as powerful as social media.