Trump Says to Invoke Defense Production Act Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will invoke Defense Production Act, the document of which will be signed later in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will invoke Defense Production Act, the document of which will be signed later in the day.

"We'll be invoking Defense production Act just in case we need it," Trump said.

"We will have it all completed, signed in just a little while. Right after I am finished with this conference, I'll be signing it. it's prepared to go."

The Defense Production Act authorizes president to expedite supplies and mobilize industrial base during emergencies.