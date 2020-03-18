UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Invoke Defense Production Act Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Trump Says to Invoke Defense Production Act Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will invoke Defense Production Act, the document of which will be signed later in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will invoke Defense Production Act, the document of which will be signed later in the day.

"We'll be invoking Defense production Act just in case we need it," Trump said.

"We will have it all completed, signed in just a little while. Right after I am finished with this conference, I'll be signing it. it's prepared to go."

The Defense Production Act authorizes president to expedite supplies and mobilize industrial base during emergencies.

Related Topics

Trump All

Recent Stories

Germany Working to Repatriate 7,400 Tourists Amid ..

45 seconds ago

US Urges Taliban, Afghan Gov't to Release Prisoner ..

48 seconds ago

White House, Republicans Preparing $2,000 Cash Boo ..

49 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tribute to ..

51 seconds ago

US calls Afghan prisoner swap 'urgent' amid corona ..

6 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.