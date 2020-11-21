Trump Says to Issue 2 Rules to Lower Prescription Drugs in US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press conference on Friday announced his administration is finalizing two measures to lower prescription drug prices in the United States.

"My administration is issuing two ground-breaking rules to very dramatically lower the price of prescription drugs for the American people, especially for our cherished seniors," Trump said.

Moreover, Trump said his administration hopes to have the "Most Favored Nation" rule ready to be implemented by January 1, which would create a program to prevent Medicare from paying more money for a drug than the lowest price in countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Trump did not take questions after the press conference.