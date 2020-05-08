Trump Says to Make Announcement on WHO Funding Soon

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would soon announce his final decision concerning US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) after earlier vowing to hold the agency accountable for the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The World Health Organization, you know, we pay them almost $500 million a year. I am going to be making an announcement on that soon, because they are like a puppet for China," Trump said in an interview with Fox news. "So, I am going to make a decision very soon."