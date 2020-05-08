UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Make Announcement On WHO Funding Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:36 PM

Trump Says to Make Announcement on WHO Funding Soon

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would soon announce his final decision concerning US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) after earlier vowing to hold the agency accountable for the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday said he would soon announce his final decision concerning US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) after earlier vowing to hold the agency accountable for the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The World Health Organization, you know, we pay them almost $500 million a year. I am going to be making an announcement on that soon, because they are like a puppet for China," Trump said in an interview with Fox news. "So, I am going to make a decision very soon."

Related Topics

World China Trump Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Morocco to probe attack on TV crew

58 seconds ago

Coronavirus victim buried in Sialkot

59 seconds ago

Health professionals being trained on viral diseas ..

1 minute ago

Locusts swarm in Hyderabad, raising concerns of ag ..

1 minute ago

Italy Condemns Eastern Libyan Forces' Attack on Tr ..

5 minutes ago

3 cops test COVID-19 positive

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.