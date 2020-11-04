UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Make Statement Soon, Calls Election Results 'Big Win'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Trump Says to Make Statement Soon, Calls Election Results 'Big Win'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said early Wednesday he is winning the election and will make a statement soon.

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the election. "We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!" he said.

Just minutes before the tweet, his Democratic rival Joe Biden said he was "on track" to win the election.

