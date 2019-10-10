US President Donald Trump announced in a Twitter message on Thursday that he will meet with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House tomorrow following the latest round of trade talks between senior officials from the United States and China

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House," Trump said.

Trump made the remarks as Liu and his delegation opened negotiations in Washington with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.