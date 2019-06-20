Trump Says to Meet With Putin, Xi at G20 Summit, Says Wants to Get Along With Both Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka the next week, reiterating the importance of building good relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

"We don't have a good relationship with Russia.

And we don't have a good relationship with China. It's very important that we do. They are powerful nations and we are a very powerful nation ... I want to get along with Russia and I think we will. I want to get along with China and I think we will. I'm meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20," Trump said in an interview with Fox news late on Wednesday.