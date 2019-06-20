UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Meet With Putin, Xi At G20 Summit, Says Wants To Get Along With Both Nations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:20 AM

Trump Says to Meet With Putin, Xi at G20 Summit, Says Wants to Get Along With Both Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka the next week, reiterating the importance of building good relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

"We don't have a good relationship with Russia.

And we don't have a good relationship with China. It's very important that we do. They are powerful nations and we are a very powerful nation ... I want to get along with Russia and I think we will. I want to get along with China and I think we will. I'm meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20," Trump said in an interview with Fox news late on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Trump Beijing Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

6 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

7 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

7 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

8 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

7 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.