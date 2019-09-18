(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will nominate his special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O'Brien, to serve as national security adviser following John Bolton's abrupt departure from the post

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" Trump said via Twitter.