Trump Says to Pardon 'Very Important' Person on Tuesday, Rules Out Snowden, Flynn

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday he was going to pardon a "very, very important" person later in the day, ruling out that the person would be former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn or whistleblower Edward Snowden.

On Saturday, Trump said he would consider pardoning Snowden, who is exiled in Russia since 2013 on espionage charges for revealing how the massive US national security apparatus is gathering intelligence information on every American.

Flynn, in turn, was accused of making "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding the nature of the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak amid the 2016 election campaign.

The former adviser originally pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI, but later retracted the plea after evidence emerged that the FBI might have framed him and demanded that all charges against him be lifted.