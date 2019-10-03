UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Possibly File Lawsuits Against Individuals Involved In Mueller Probe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Trump Says to Possibly File Lawsuits Against Individuals Involved in Mueller Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday said his administration may possibly take legal action against individuals involved in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation.

"I probably will be bringing a lot of litigation against a lot of people having to do with the corrupt investigation having to do with the 2016 election," Trump said.

Trump said the Mueller investigation had destroyed the lives of people with a "phony charge that never existed."

Mueller issued a final report on his inquiry in April, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

House Democrats have recently launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden's son for possible corruption. Democrats say the request amounted to an attempt to solicit foreign influence in the upcoming US election.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him after failing to oust him from office with the Mueller probe.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Trump April May Democrats 2016 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

46 minutes ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

2 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

2 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.