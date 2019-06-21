US President Donald Trump assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday that he will raise the issue of Canadians detained in China when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit

When asked whether he planned to raise the issue of detained Canadians with Xi, Trump said,� "I would.� At Justin's request, I will absolutely bring that up.

"

Trudeau is currently in Washington, where he met with Trump and other senior US officials earlier on Thursday.

Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan next week to try to find solutions to ongoing trade frictions.

China detained two Canadian nationals, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, last December on suspicion of spying and stealing state secrets, amid a row between the two countries over Canada's detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.