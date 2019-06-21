UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Raise Issue Of Detained Canadians With China's Xi At Trudeau's Request

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:49 AM

Trump Says to Raise Issue of Detained Canadians With China's Xi at Trudeau's Request

US President Donald Trump assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday that he will raise the issue of Canadians detained in China when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) US President Donald Trump assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday that he will raise the issue of Canadians detained in China when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit.

When asked whether he planned to raise the issue of detained Canadians with Xi, Trump said,� "I would.� At Justin's request, I will absolutely bring that up.

"

Trudeau is currently in Washington, where he met with Trump and other senior US officials earlier on Thursday.

Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan next week to try to find solutions to ongoing trade frictions.

China detained two Canadian nationals, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, last December on suspicion of spying and stealing state secrets, amid a row between the two countries over Canada's detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Washington Canada Trump Wanzhou Japan Turkish Lira Justin Trudeau December Huawei Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, vid ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia launches legal action to recover 1MDB mil ..

55 seconds ago

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hon ..

20 minutes ago

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodi ..

20 minutes ago

Nepalese Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister ..

21 minutes ago

UN envoy reports 'largest' expansion of Israeli se ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.