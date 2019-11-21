UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Release Financial Statement Ahead Of 2020 Election

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Trump Says to Release Financial Statement Ahead of 2020 Election

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would release a financial statement ahead of the upcoming presidential election, saying the document would show that he is richer than many people imagined and has not committed any financial wrongdoing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would release a financial statement ahead of the upcoming presidential election, saying the document would show that he is richer than many people imagined and has not committed any financial wrongdoing.

Trump made the remarks in a series of Twitter posts in which he complained about the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the US House of Representatives.

"What they are doing is not legal," Trump said, referring to House Democrats. "But I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!"

Trump has previously refused to release any of his financial records, breaking a long-standing tradition in which US presidents publish their tax returns while campaigning for the presidency.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Trump Democrats Jobs

Recent Stories

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

20 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad holds s ..

52 seconds ago

EOBI to commence direct registration of employees ..

55 seconds ago

Commissioner presides over meeting regarding heal ..

57 seconds ago

Five killed, 1101 injured in 922 accidents in Punj ..

8 minutes ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz Accuses Iran of Bein ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.