Trump Says to Release Financial Statement Ahead of 2020 Election

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would release a financial statement ahead of the upcoming presidential election, saying the document would show that he is richer than many people imagined and has not committed any financial wrongdoing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would release a financial statement ahead of the upcoming presidential election , saying the document would show that he is richer than many people imagined and has not committed any financial wrongdoing.

Trump made the remarks in a series of Twitter posts in which he complained about the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the US House of Representatives.

"What they are doing is not legal," Trump said, referring to House Democrats. "But I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!"

Trump has previously refused to release any of his financial records, breaking a long-standing tradition in which US presidents publish their tax returns while campaigning for the presidency.