Trump Says To Seriously Consider Visiting Moscow For Victory Day Parade In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

Trump Says to Seriously Consider Visiting Moscow for Victory Day Parade in 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit that he would seriously consider visiting Russia for the traditional Victory Day military parade in Moscow next year

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit that he would seriously consider visiting Russia for the traditional Victory Day military parade in Moscow next year.

"You know, Russia lost, he said, 25 million people, I had actually heard 50 million people ... They suffered greatly and they are having a 75th ... celebration of defeat of the Nazis, and he invited me and [I] said I would give it very serious consideration," Trump said at a press conference, when asked a relevant question.

